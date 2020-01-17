BidaskClub Upgrades Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) to Hold

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NEOG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average is $67.32. Neogen has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $79.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Neogen will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Herbert sold 7,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $477,768.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $559,359.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,544.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,650 shares of company stock worth $14,512,052 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,643,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,718,000 after purchasing an additional 160,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,721,000 after purchasing an additional 121,899 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 18.4% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,260,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,833,000 after buying an additional 195,484 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Neogen by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,010,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,756,000 after buying an additional 21,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 732,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

