BidaskClub Upgrades Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) to “Hold”

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.83. The stock has a market cap of $332.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.80. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $75.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 10.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

