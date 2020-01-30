BidaskClub Upgrades Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Hold

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Novavax in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 113,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,149,503. Novavax has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $230.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Novavax by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Novavax by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Novavax by 473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Novavax by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

