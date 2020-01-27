BidaskClub Upgrades PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) to “Buy”

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.00. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $144.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Profit Margin