BidaskClub Upgrades Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PBYI. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. 3,326,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,215. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 325.89% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 111.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 506,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 267,048 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 223,564 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,107,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?