BidaskClub Upgrades Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) to Hold

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.57.

NASDAQ STOK opened at $27.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $471,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

