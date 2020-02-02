BidaskClub Upgrades T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) to “Buy”

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TROW. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $3.04 on Friday, reaching $133.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,437. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $89.50 and a 52-week high of $137.49. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)