BidaskClub Upgrades Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) to “Strong-Buy”

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $58.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.51. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $68.00.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,229 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $155,734.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,839.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 3,500 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $168,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,315.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

