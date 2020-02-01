BidaskClub Upgrades Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.92.

TNDM stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.04. 1,791,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,324. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.08 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.52. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $78.41.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.46 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. Research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $542,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,225.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $930,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,621.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,462 shares of company stock worth $14,832,730 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

