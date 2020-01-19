BidaskClub Upgrades Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) to “Sell”

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vericel in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Vericel stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. Vericel has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $21.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.03 million, a P/E ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 2.67.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 15,047 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $278,820.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vericel by 665.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vericel during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vericel by 238,766.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Vericel by 7.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the third quarter valued at $251,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

