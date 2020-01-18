BidaskClub Upgrades Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of WKHS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.29. 2,253,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,617. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

