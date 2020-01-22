Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Bidstack Group PLC (LON:BIDS) dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12), approximately 1,500,061 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).

The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 million and a P/E ratio of -3.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.18.

In other news, insider James Draper sold 1,500,000 shares of Bidstack Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total transaction of £300,000 ($394,632.99).

