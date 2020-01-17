Biffa (LON:BIFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $296.50

Biffa PLC (LON:BIFF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 296.50 ($3.90) and last traded at GBX 283.84 ($3.73), with a volume of 330424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 271.50 ($3.57).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biffa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt downgraded Biffa to an “add” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biffa in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 274 ($3.60).

The firm has a market cap of $703.75 million and a PE ratio of 36.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 261.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 236.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a GBX 2.47 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Biffa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.90%.

Biffa Company Profile (LON:BIFF)

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

