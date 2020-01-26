Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.56 and the lowest is $2.48. Big Lots reported earnings of $2.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Shares of BIG traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $27.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $39.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,422.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk bought 1,850 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $50,061.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Big Lots by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Big Lots by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,885,000 after purchasing an additional 28,413 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Big Lots by 39.5% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 50,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Big Lots by 59.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 205,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Big Lots by 18.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 19,143 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

