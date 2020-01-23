Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. Big Lots has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $39.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 4.83%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,532 shares in the company, valued at $831,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk bought 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $50,061.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,070.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after buying an additional 20,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,885,000 after buying an additional 28,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 212.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,487,000 after acquiring an additional 581,647 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after acquiring an additional 26,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 18.4% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 528,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 82,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.