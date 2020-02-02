Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Big Rock Brewery Inc (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37, 157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Big Rock Brewery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 million, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87.

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.

About Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF)

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers and ciders in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, and seasonal beers and ciders under the Alberta Genuine Draft, Alta Light, Big Rock Grill, Big Rock Honey Brown Lager, Dunkelweizen, Eddies, Grasshopper Ale, Magpie Rye Ale, McNally's Extra Ale, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Warthog Ale, Rock Creek, and Traditional Ale names.

