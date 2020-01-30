Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Trading 0.9% Higher

Big Rock Brewery Inc (TSE:BR) shares were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.50, 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 2,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.46.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 million and a P/E ratio of -18.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.37.

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.19 million for the quarter.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile (TSE:BR)

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers and cider in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, and seasonal beers and ciders, as well as dry apple, peach, and pear ciders under the Alberta Genuine Draft, Alta Light, Big Rock Grill, Big Rock Honey Brown Lager, Dunkelweizen, Eddies, Grasshopper Ale, Magpie Rye Ale, McNally's Extra Ale, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Warthog Ale, and Rock Creek, and Traditional Ale names.

