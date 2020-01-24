Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,170

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BYG. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Big Yellow Group to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Big Yellow Group to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Big Yellow Group to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,193 ($15.69) to GBX 1,339 ($17.61) in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 975 ($12.83) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Big Yellow Group to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Big Yellow Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,113.44 ($14.65).

Shares of Big Yellow Group stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,180 ($15.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,168.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,088.38. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of GBX 910.50 ($11.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,218 ($16.02).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of GBX 17.10 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider James Gibson sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,182 ($15.55), for a total transaction of £15,366 ($20,213.10).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

