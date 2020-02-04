Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,116.83 ($14.69).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BYG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,193 ($15.69) to GBX 1,339 ($17.61) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America cut Big Yellow Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,170 ($15.39) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of LON BYG traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,167 ($15.35). The company had a trading volume of 145,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,567. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,173.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,094.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.48. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of GBX 924.50 ($12.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,218 ($16.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of GBX 17.10 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

In related news, insider James Gibson sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,182 ($15.55), for a total transaction of £15,366 ($20,213.10).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?