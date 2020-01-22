Bigtincan (ASX:BTH) Shares Down 2.8%

Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.69 ($0.49) and last traded at A$0.71 ($0.50), 799,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.73 ($0.51).

The stock has a market cap of $264.61 million and a PE ratio of -48.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.69.

Bigtincan Company Profile (ASX:BTH)

Bigtincan Holdings Limited, a software development company, provides software as a services (Saas) application platform. It offers Bigtincan hub, a SaaS application platform for mobile workforces to enable sales and service organizations, and their employees to engage with customers. The company's platform includes Bigtincan Forms, which allow organizations to automate manual and administrative tasks, and eliminate paper-based processes, as well as create, publish, and use interactive forms on various mobile devices; and Bigtincan Studio that enable mobile users to create and deliver content.

