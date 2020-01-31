Bilby (LON:BILB) Shares Down 3.9%

Bilby PLC (LON:BILB)’s share price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.32), 19,900 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 35,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09.

Bilby Company Profile (LON:BILB)

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. It offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

