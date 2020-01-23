Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BILI. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Bilibili from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Bilibili from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bilibili from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.04.

Shares of Bilibili stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $22.61. 164,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,602,905. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.87). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bilibili by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 43.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,265,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after acquiring an additional 383,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,836,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,876,000 after acquiring an additional 146,735 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Bilibili during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,360,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Bilibili by 58.8% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,390,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 514,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

