Bill.com (BILL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bill.com stock opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $51.84.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

