Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bill.com.

BILL has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.23. 431,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,439. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $47.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. August Capital Management V L.L.C. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,231,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $571,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

