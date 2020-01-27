Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.82 Million

Equities analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to post sales of $33.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.60 million and the highest is $33.94 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $140.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.49 million to $141.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $171.94 million, with estimates ranging from $171.48 million to $172.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bill.com.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, August Capital Management V L.L.C. bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $294,231,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.23. 431,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,605. Bill.com has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $47.69.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

