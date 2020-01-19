Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Trading 5.4% Higher

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.86 and last traded at $43.70, 547,316 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 497,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bill.com stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

