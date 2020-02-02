Billing Services Group (LON:BILL) Shares Up 60.5%

Billing Services Group Limited (LON:BILL)’s share price was up 60.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.49 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04), approximately 1,336,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19,345% from the average daily volume of 6,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

The company has a market cap of $5.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Billing Services Group Limited provides financial clearinghouse services for merchants, online stores, and telecommunications companies. It offers Wi-Fi solutions, including user access solutions, Wi-Fi estate management, and roaming services to mobile carriers and network operators; and VoiceLog, which provides third party voice verification and call recording services primarily to the telecommunications, cable, and utilities industries.

