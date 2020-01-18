Billington Holdings PLC (LON:BILN) Insider Alexander Ospelt Sells 910,000 Shares

Billington Holdings PLC (LON:BILN) insider Alexander Ospelt sold 910,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.56), for a total transaction of £3,157,700 ($4,153,775.32).

Alexander Ospelt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Alexander Ospelt sold 75,000 shares of Billington stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.47), for a total transaction of £255,000 ($335,438.04).

On Monday, December 23rd, Alexander Ospelt sold 25,000 shares of Billington stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.47), for a total transaction of £85,000 ($111,812.68).

On Monday, December 16th, Alexander Ospelt sold 25,000 shares of Billington stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.47), for a total transaction of £85,000 ($111,812.68).

On Thursday, December 5th, Alexander Ospelt sold 100,000 shares of Billington stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.95), for a total transaction of £300,000 ($394,632.99).

On Thursday, November 7th, Alexander Ospelt sold 333,333 shares of Billington stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.95), for a total transaction of £999,999 ($1,315,441.99).

Shares of LON BILN opened at GBX 379 ($4.99) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 350.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 326.71. Billington Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 257.81 ($3.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 390 ($5.13). The firm has a market cap of $49.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

About Billington

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; complex steel structures for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions, as well as property rental and management services.

