Billington (LON:BILN) Sets New 52-Week High at $396.00

Billington Holdings PLC (LON:BILN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 396 ($5.21) and last traded at GBX 391 ($5.14), with a volume of 11414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 379 ($4.99).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 355.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 327.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 million and a P/E ratio of 10.08.

In other Billington news, insider Alexander Ospelt sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.95), for a total value of £999,999 ($1,315,441.99). Also, insider Trevor Taylor sold 5,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.24), for a total transaction of £17,832.36 ($23,457.46). Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,473,871 shares of company stock valued at $490,053,136.

About Billington (LON:BILN)

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; complex steel structures for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions, as well as property rental and management services.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?