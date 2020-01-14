Billionaire Jack Ma makes impromptu appearance as orchestra conductor

The founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Jack Ma makes an impromptu appearance as conductor of the Chinese Philharmonic Orchestra during a concert in Langfang, North China‘s Hebei Province on Sunday. Screenshot from Sina Weibo

Founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Jack Ma received wild applause after an impromptu appearance as conductor of the Chinese Philharmonic Orchestra during a concert in Langfang, North China‘s Hebei Province.

A video of his performance shows Ma being plucked from the audience and invited on stage where he is given the conductor‘s baton.

Although Ma didn‘t seem to quite have the moves of a professional conductor, the orchestra didn‘t seem to miss a beat as it played “The Radetzky March.” Ma looked like he was having fun and even turned to the audience to conduct their accompanying clapping.

Ma shook hands with orchestra members and waved to audience who shouted for an encore.

The video of Ma‘s debut as orchestra conductor has been viewed more than 43 million times. One of the many humorous comments suggested the orchestra appears to be in autonomous playing mode under Ma‘s conduction.

Ma stepped down from his role as Alibaba‘s executive chairman in September this year. At his farewell “rock and roll” party he was seen on stage wearing a studded black leather jacket and a wig of dreadlocks as he sang and played electric guitar in front of thousands of employees. He has also made an appearance in a music festival in China in 2017.

Global Times

