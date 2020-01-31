Bio-Gene Technology (ASX:BGT) Trading Up 11.8%

Bio-Gene Technology Ltd (ASX:BGT) was up 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.19 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.19 ($0.13), approximately 301,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

About Bio-Gene Technology (ASX:BGT)

Bio-Gene Technology Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in developing insecticides/pesticides for animal health, crop protection, public health, and consumer applications in Australia. It is involved in developing Flavocide, a beta-triketone insecticide product chemically synthesized nature-identical compound; and Qcide, a natural oil extracted from the leaves of a rare cultivar of an Australian eucalypt, the Gympie Messmate.

