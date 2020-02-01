BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Sees Large Volume Increase

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 979,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,085% from the previous session’s volume of 82,617 shares.The stock last traded at $0.79 and had previously closed at $0.65.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKYI shares. ValuEngine downgraded BIO-key International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Maxim Group downgraded BIO-key International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $11.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 73.92% and a negative net margin of 186.77%.

BIO-key International Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes