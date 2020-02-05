BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $184.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.25. 371,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,452. BIO-TECHNE has a 1 year low of $178.28 and a 1 year high of $223.29. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.72, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.95.

Several research firms have commented on TECH. Citigroup began coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.14.

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $1,830,747.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,086.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 11,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $2,444,120.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,476.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,313 shares of company stock worth $14,482,152 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing