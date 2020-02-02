BIO-TECHNE (TECH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect BIO-TECHNE to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $209.97 on Friday. BIO-TECHNE has a 12-month low of $168.26 and a 12-month high of $223.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 87.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.79 and a 200 day moving average of $206.99.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $156,073.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $1,830,747.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,086.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,482,152. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.14.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

