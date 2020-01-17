Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) Short Interest Down 6.7% in December

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Bioanalytical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Bioanalytical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bioanalytical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Bioanalytical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bioanalytical Systems by 7.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASI traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. 2,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,864. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62. Bioanalytical Systems has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

About Bioanalytical Systems

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

