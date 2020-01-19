Biocardia Inc (NYSE:BCDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Biocardia Inc (NYSE:BCDA) will post sales of $120,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Biocardia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $140,000.00. Biocardia reported sales of $100,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biocardia will report full-year sales of $580,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $510,000.00 to $640,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $590,000.00, with estimates ranging from $540,000.00 to $630,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Biocardia.

Biocardia (NYSE:BCDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biocardia in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

BCDA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.14. 4,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,745. Biocardia has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11.

Biocardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

