BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading Up 14.2%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s share price was up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.21, approximately 10,126,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 4,201,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $442.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,511.40% and a negative net margin of 1,129.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 102,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Sniecinski bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $174,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 921.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

