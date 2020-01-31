BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. William Blair also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.86 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

BDSI opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $7.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. The company has a market cap of $489.67 million, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $86,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,778.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 554,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,194,904 shares of company stock worth $37,941,763. Corporate insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

