BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Insider Mary Theresa Coelho Sells 42,018 Shares

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 42,018 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $251,267.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,631.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $30.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.86 million. Analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDSI. ValuEngine raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 29,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation