BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Insider Scott M. Plesha Sells 15,000 Shares

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) insider Scott M. Plesha sold 15,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 192,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,778.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BDSI opened at $5.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.25.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.86 million. On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 29,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

