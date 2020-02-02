BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.23.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $5.25 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $470.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.86 million.

In other news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $54,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,874,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Insiders sold 6,194,904 shares of company stock valued at $37,941,763 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 259,023 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 65.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 605,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 240,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,019.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 169,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 512,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

