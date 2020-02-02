BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BDSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

BDSI opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.25. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.00 million, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.43.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $54,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 564,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 2,206,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $13,325,707.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,194,904 shares of company stock valued at $37,941,763 in the last three months. 8.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 259,023 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 605,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 240,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,457,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,019.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 169,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 512,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,751 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds