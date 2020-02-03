BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.00 million, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $7.21.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.86 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. On average, research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $54,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 564,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 554,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,194,904 shares of company stock worth $37,941,763 over the last ninety days. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

