BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) vs. Aeolus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AOLS) Financial Comparison

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Aeolus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AOLS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BioDelivery Sciences International and Aeolus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International -22.11% -8.80% -3.02% Aeolus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.5% of BioDelivery Sciences International shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.6% of Aeolus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

BioDelivery Sciences International has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeolus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioDelivery Sciences International and Aeolus Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International $55.64 million 8.59 -$33.87 million ($0.73) -7.32 Aeolus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioDelivery Sciences International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International 0 0 7 0 3.00 Aeolus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioDelivery Sciences International currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.81%. Given BioDelivery Sciences International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BioDelivery Sciences International is more favorable than Aeolus Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals beats BioDelivery Sciences International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies. It offers BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer. The company also develops buprenorphine extended release injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a licensing and development agreement with Evonik Corporation and Meda AB. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a platform of novel compounds for use in biodefense, fibrosis, oncology, infectious, and central nervous system diseases in the United States. The company develops a class of catalytic antioxidant compounds as medical countermeasures against nuclear, radiological, and chemical weapons, as well as for diseases and disorders of the respiratory system, central nervous system, and oncology. Its lead compound includes AEOL 10150 that has completed two Phase I clinical trials, which is developed against the pulmonary sub-syndrome of acute radiation syndrome; and for use as a medical countermeasure for exposure to chemical vesicants and nerve agents. The company is also developing AEOL 11114B, AEOL 11203, and AEOL 11207 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as AEOL 20415 for treating infectious diseases. Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Mission Viejo, California.