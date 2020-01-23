BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $14.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR an industry rank of 85 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BFRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR stock remained flat at $$11.35 during trading on Friday. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $254.44 million, a PE ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73.

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

About BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

