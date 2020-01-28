Biogen (BIIB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Biogen to post earnings of $7.94 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $281.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Biogen has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $338.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.07. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.64.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?