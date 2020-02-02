Biogen Inc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $8.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $8.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.79. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2020 earnings at $32.54 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. Biogen’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BIIB. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.92.

Shares of BIIB opened at $268.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Biogen has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $338.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 8.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 851,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,263,000 after buying an additional 63,938 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Biogen by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after buying an additional 109,336 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Biogen by 47.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after buying an additional 222,250 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Biogen by 1,345.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,138,000 after buying an additional 628,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 5.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after buying an additional 32,392 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

