Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives $290.77 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-one have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $294.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Standpoint Research lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $281.14 on Friday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $338.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Biogen announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 9.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Biogen by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,036,000 after buying an additional 109,336 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Biogen by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 48.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 57,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 7.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

