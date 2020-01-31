Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 31.50-33.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $31.50-33.50 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $7.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.35. 226,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.81. Biogen has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $338.87.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.29.

Biogen declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?