Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Earns Hold Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.72.

Biogen stock opened at $278.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $338.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen will post 33.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

